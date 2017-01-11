Seattle Sounders star Brad Evans shows off his pet dog | PROcast
Brad Evans explains how he spends time with his pet during the offseason.
More Soccer Videos
Seattle Sounders star Brad Evans shows off his pet dog | PROcast
14 hours ago
Wayne Rooney ties Sir Bobby Charlton for Manchester United scoring record
1 day ago
Wayne Rooney ties Sir Bobby Charlton for Manchester United scoring record
1 day ago
A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup
1 day ago
A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup
1 day ago
Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits?
1 day ago