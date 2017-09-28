Cowboys DT Maliek Collins wants to be the sack leader when the season ends.
The Dallas Cowboys defensive line is in a fierce sack competition and DT Maliek Collins is coming for the crown. #StraightTalk
More PROcast Videos
Cowboys DT Maliek Collins wants to be the sack leader when the season ends.
15 mins ago
Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr. explains his reaction to a questionable holding call.
5 hours ago
How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?
1 day ago
Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives update on his recovery from a torn PCL
2 days ago
DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus
4 days ago
'On The Bus': Giants safety Landon Collins talks about taking on the Eagles in Week 3
4 days ago
More PROcast Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED