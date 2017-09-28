Cowboys DT Maliek Collins wants to be the sack leader when the season ends.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line is in a fierce sack competition and DT Maliek Collins is coming for the crown. #StraightTalk

More PROcast Videos

Cowboys DT Maliek Collins wants to be the sack leader when the season ends.

Cowboys DT Maliek Collins wants to be the sack leader when the season ends.

15 mins ago

Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr. explains his reaction to a questionable holding call.

Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr. explains his reaction to a questionable holding call.

5 hours ago

How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?

How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?

1 day ago

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives update on his recovery from a torn PCL

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives update on his recovery from a torn PCL

2 days ago

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

4 days ago

'On The Bus': Giants safety Landon Collins talks about taking on the Eagles in Week 3

'On The Bus': Giants safety Landon Collins talks about taking on the Eagles in Week 3

4 days ago

More PROcast Videos»