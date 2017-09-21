How did Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions teammates celebrate Matt Stafford’s record-breaking contract?

Golden Tate tells Michael Bennett how Matt Stafford’ celebrated his record-breaking contract with his Detroit Lions teammates.

More PROcast Videos

How did Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions teammates celebrate Matt Stafford’s record-breaking contract?

How did Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions teammates celebrate Matt Stafford’s record-breaking contract?

1 hr ago

Titans running back Derrick Henry talks about his off-day recovery

Titans running back Derrick Henry talks about his off-day recovery

2 days ago

Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard prepares his body for 16 straight NFL games.

Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard prepares his body for 16 straight NFL games.

7 days ago

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives an update on his recovery from knee surgery

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives an update on his recovery from knee surgery

8 days ago

What's it like to play against your brother? Michael & Martellus Bennett discuss on this week's 'Head 2 Head with Michael Bennett'

What's it like to play against your brother? Michael & Martellus Bennett discuss on this week's 'Head 2 Head with Michael Bennett'

13 days ago

Atlanta Braves' ace Julio Teheran explains how he prepares for each start

Atlanta Braves' ace Julio Teheran explains how he prepares for each start

13 days ago

More PROcast Videos»