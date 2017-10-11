Mission Possible with Eric LeGrand: Mike Luciano

Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand caps off Season 1 of Mission Possible with his close friend Mike Luciano. The ongoing grind of therapy strengthens their friendship and causes Eric to reflect on his own journey. See what happens when they attend a New York City FC match at Yankee Stadium.

More Mission Possible Videos

Mission Possible with Eric LeGrand: Mike Luciano

Mission Possible with Eric LeGrand: Mike Luciano

1 hr ago

'Mission Possible' with Eric LeGrand: 'Ballers' premiere with Jeremie Thomas -- and meeting The Rock

'Mission Possible' with Eric LeGrand: 'Ballers' premiere with Jeremie Thomas -- and meeting The Rock

18 days ago

Mission Possible: Boston

Mission Possible: Boston

19 days ago

Mission Possible with Eric LeGrand

Mission Possible with Eric LeGrand

19 days ago

More Mission Possible Videos»