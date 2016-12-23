Amanda Nunes talk about her UFC 207 fight with Ronda Rousey | FOX SPORTS LIVE

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes joined Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole to discuss how she plans on defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in Paradise, Nevada.

More  FOX Sports Live  Videos

Cody Garbrandt previews his UFC 207 fight with Dominick Cruz | FOX SPORTS LIVE

Cody Garbrandt previews his UFC 207 fight with Dominick Cruz | FOX SPORTS LIVE

3 days ago

Andre Ward hints at a heavyweight rematch with Segey Kovalev | FOX SPORTS LIVE

Andre Ward hints at a heavyweight rematch with Segey Kovalev | FOX SPORTS LIVE

3 days ago

Paige VanZant guesses cereal with Jay and Dan | FOX SPORTS LIVE

Paige VanZant guesses cereal with Jay and Dan | FOX SPORTS LIVE

8 days ago

More FOX Sports Live Videos