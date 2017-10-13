Chris Carter concerned for Dallas regardless of Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension
Chris Carter dives into the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys this season on top of the 6 game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott.
More First Things First Videos
Chris Carter concerned for Dallas regardless of Ezekiel Elliott's suspension
Just now
Eric Legrand joins FTF to discuss his incredible progression since his paralyzing injury 7 years ago
15 mins ago
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
15 mins ago
Nick Wright explains how Dallas can still succeed with Ezekiel Elliott's suspension
1 hr ago
Nick Wright questions whether the Giants' should give Odell Beckham Jr a huge contract extension
5 hours ago
Cris Carter: Adrian Peterson would be a 1,000-yard rusher in Dallas
21 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED