Cris Carter explains why Carson Wentz is ‘not a fair comparison’ to Cam Newton
Cris Carter thinks it is unfair to compare Carson Wentz to Cam Newton because of Newton's superior physical ability.
More First Things First Videos
Cris Carter explains why Carson Wentz is 'not a fair comparison' to Cam Newton
15 mins ago
Nick Wright says a stronger offensive line has allowed Carson Wentz to succeed in 2017
1 hr ago
Cris Carter: Peterson would be a 1,000 yard rusher in Dallas
1 hr ago
Nick Wright questions the Giants' decision to give Odell Beckham Jr a huge contract extension
1 hr ago
Nick Wright explains how the Yankees took advantage of the flawed MLB Playoff structure
1 hr ago
Is this the beginning of the end for Ben Roethlisberger?
18 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED