Jenna Wolfe reacts to Cam Newton saying it’s ‘funny’ to hear a female reporter talk about routes

Jenna Wolfe reacts to Cam Newton laughing at a female reporter.

More First Things First Videos

What's behind the Cowboys' slow start?

What's behind the Cowboys' slow start?

Just now

Nick Swisher picks his 2017 World Series Champions

Nick Swisher picks his 2017 World Series Champions

15 mins ago

Chris Canty describes his problem with Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

Chris Canty describes his problem with Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

15 mins ago

Nick Wright explains why Pats vs. Bucs is a must win for New England

Nick Wright explains why Pats vs. Bucs is a must win for New England

15 mins ago

Jenna Wolfe reacts to Cam Newton saying it's 'funny' to hear a female reporter talk about routes

Jenna Wolfe reacts to Cam Newton saying it's 'funny' to hear a female reporter talk about routes

1 hr ago

Nick Wright thinks new NBA All-Star format could lead to player pettiness

Nick Wright thinks new NBA All-Star format could lead to player pettiness

17 hours ago

More First Things First Videos»