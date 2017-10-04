Nick Wright thinks new NBA All-Star format could lead to player pettiness
Is this a good idea for the NBA All-Star Game? Nick thinks it is, for one important reason.
More First Things First Videos
Nick Wright thinks new NBA All-Star format could lead to player pettiness
15 mins ago
Cris Carter doesn't have an issue with Big Ben calling out Antonio Brown for sideline antics
1 hr ago
Is a Cavaliers-Warriors 2017-18 NBA Finals rematch a lock again?
1 hr ago
Nick Wright on Titans not working out Kaepernick: If I were a fan, that would offend me to my core
1 hr ago
One team in the NFL is currently on pace to have the worst defense ever
17 hours ago
The New York Giants are 0-4 and here is who deserves the most blame
17 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED