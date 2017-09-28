Cris Carter says FBI investigation of NCAA ‘just the beginning’
Cris Carter discuss Rick Pitino's leave from louisville, and how it isn't all that surprising.
More First Things First Videos
Cris Carter says FBI investigation of NCAA 'just the beginning'
15 mins ago
Are NFL coaches still worried about facing Cam Newton? Nick and Cris discuss
1 hr ago
Mark Schlereth: Giants 'don't have the heart' to bench Odell Beckham Jr.
2 hours ago
Nick Wright explains how LeBron and Wade's relationship will elevate Cleveland's game in 2017
2 hours ago
Nick Wright debunks all the rumors surrounding Colin Kaepernick
18 hours ago
Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'
18 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED