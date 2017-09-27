Nick Wright debunks all the rumors surrounding Colin Kaepernick
Nick Wright explains the different theories as to why Kaepernick is still unsigned.
More First Things First Videos
Jerry Jones says Kaep not in NFL based on 'what he can bring to a team' - Cris Carter discusses why that's wrong
15 mins ago
Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'
15 mins ago
Dwyane Wade reportedly agrees to 1-year deal to join LeBron James in Cleveland - Nick and Cris react
15 mins ago
Nick Wright debunks all the rumors surrounding Colin Kaepernick
15 mins ago
LeBron James says feeling of wanting to finish career in Cleveland 'hasn't changed'
16 hours ago
LeBron James: 'I was ready to give the keys to Kyrie' - Nick and Cris react
16 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED