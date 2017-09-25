Nick Wright on Melo to OKC ‘This Thunder team is going to be a legitimate contender’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Carmelo Anthony's move to the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying that being the 2nd or 3rd option instead of always carrying the whole team on his back will be a great change of pace for Melo in this stage of his career.
