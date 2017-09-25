Cris Carter says the NFL was ‘At its absolute best on Sunday’ in showing solidarity during National Anthem
Cris Carter tells Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe that he was very proud to see teams around the NFL protest in unison President Donald Trump's recent, incendiary comments about firing or suspending players who don't participate in the National Anthem.
15 mins ago
