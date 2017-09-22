Nick on Cowboys’ offense: ‘Dez Bryant is the X-factor’

Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant's relationship and how that will affect the Dallas Cowboys' trajectory and potential success moving forward.

More First Things First Videos

Vince Wilfork reflects on playing for Bill Belichick during his tenure with the New England Patriots

Vince Wilfork reflects on playing for Bill Belichick during his tenure with the New England Patriots

15 mins ago

Cris Carter on Patriots - Texans match-up: 'Deshaun Watson has magic in him'

Cris Carter on Patriots - Texans match-up: 'Deshaun Watson has magic in him'

15 mins ago

Nick on Cowboys' offense: 'Dez Bryant is the X-factor'

Nick on Cowboys' offense: 'Dez Bryant is the X-factor'

1 hr ago

Is Dak Prescott really just a game manager? Nick thinks otherwise

Is Dak Prescott really just a game manager? Nick thinks otherwise

1 day ago

Nick points out why Zeke gave up on the play: He's not used to losing

Nick points out why Zeke gave up on the play: He's not used to losing

1 day ago

Nick is still picking KD to win season MVP this year, despite all of the off-court antics

Nick is still picking KD to win season MVP this year, despite all of the off-court antics

1 day ago

More First Things First Videos»