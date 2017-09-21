Is Dak Prescott really just a game manager? Nick thinks otherwise
Nick Wright explains why he thinks Dak Prescott is more than a game manager.
More First Things First Videos
Is Dak Prescott really just a game manager? Nick thinks otherwise
1 hr ago
Nick points out why Zeke gave up on the play: He's not used to losing
2 hours ago
Nick is still picking KD to win season MVP this year, despite all of the off-court antics
2 hours ago
Cris Carter explains why Tom Brady is right to be concerned about facing the Texans
2 hours ago
Kevin Durant really thought he couldn't win a championship with OKC? Nick explains what he really means
17 hours ago
Nick Wright: KD tweet shows he still feels conflicted about his decision to leave OKC
17 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED