Nick is still picking KD to win season MVP this year, despite all of the off-court antics
Nick Wright talks about Kevin Durant's off-court antics and why they won't be enough to knock the Warriors out of title contention.
More First Things First Videos
Nick is still picking KD to win season MVP this year, despite all of the off-court antics
15 mins ago
Cris Carter explains why Tom Brady is right to be concerned about facing the Texans
15 mins ago
Kevin Durant really thought he couldn't win a championship with OKC? Nick explains what he really means
15 hours ago
Nick Wright: KD tweet shows he still feels conflicted about his decision to leave OKC
15 hours ago
Is New England a Top 3 team in the NFL? Mark Schlereth says 'yes'
15 hours ago
Mark Schlereth: Cowboys will never win a playoff game playing the way they did in Denver
1 day ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED