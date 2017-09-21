Cris Carter explains why Tom Brady is right to be concerned about facing the Texans
Tom Brady recently said the Texans have more than enough talent to make him concerned, but is he really telling the truth? Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why he may have been right.
