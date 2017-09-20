Is New England a Top 3 team in the NFL? Mark Schlereth says ‘yes’
Mark Schlereth breaks down the key to the Patriots' success and how it always gives them a chance to win.
More First Things First Videos
Is New England a Top 3 team in the NFL? Mark Schlereth says 'yes'
15 mins ago
Nick Wright: KD tweet shows he still feels conflicted about his decision to leave OKC
15 mins ago
Kevin Durant really thought he couldn't win a championship with OKC? Nick explains what he really means
1 hr ago
Mark Schlereth: Cowboys will never win a playoff game playing the way they did in Denver
1 hr ago
Jason Garrett calls Ezekiel Elliott out for not pursuing interception return - Cris and Daryl Johnston respond
1 day ago
Kevin Durant possibly created a fake Twitter account to argue with strangers online - Nick and Cris react
1 day ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED