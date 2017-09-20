Kevin Durant really thought OKC could not win a championship? Nick explains why that was wrong
Kevin Durant finally revealed - inadvertently - why he wanted out of OKC, but did his explanation make sense? Nick Wright doesn't think so, and he explains why to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe.
