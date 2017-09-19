Starting 0-2 is no time to panic – Nick Wright reveals why the Giants are still on track
Nick Wright tells Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe that even a hampered Odell Beckham Jr. draws enough attention away from other Giants' weapons to create new offensive opportunities, and that once he is healthy, the New York Giants offense will return to top form.
