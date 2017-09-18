Cris Carter defends Ezekiel Elliott for giving up on a play in Week 2 loss to Broncos – Hear why

Cris Carter defends Ezekiel Elliott's lackluster performance in Cowboys' Week 2 loss against the Denver Broncos, saying that while it's a bad look, Zeke doesn't need to jeopardize his health chasing down opposing players.

