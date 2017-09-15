Who has more on the line in Week 2 – Packers or Falcons?
Nick Wright, Cris Carter, Eric Mangini and Jenna Wolfe discuss the Atlanta Falcons - Green Bay Packers match-up in Week 2.
More First Things First Videos
Who has more on the line in Week 2 - Packers or Falcons?
1 hr ago
Nick on Adrian Peterson: 'I wonder if he's going to be on the Saints much longer'
2 hours ago
88 percent of teams that go 0-2 don't make the playoffs - can the Patriots avoid a loss?
2 hours ago
Cris on Deshaun Watson: 'He's going to be the face of the franchise for years to come'
2 hours ago
Week 2 for the Patriots is an absolute must win - Nick Wright explains
1 day ago
Cris Carter on Dak Prescott: If you think Dak would be great anywhere, you're crazy
1 day ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED