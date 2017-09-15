88 percent of teams that go 0-2 don’t make the playoffs – can the Patriots avoid a loss?
Eric Mangini joined Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss how the Patriots are preparing for their Week 2 matchup against the Saints.
