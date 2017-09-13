Ray Lewis: Tom Brady’s not slowing down – this guy plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers

Ray Lewis joined "First Things First" with Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to discuss if Tom Brady is really slowing down.

More First Things First Videos

Nick Wright: Cowboys are "over-discussed but underrated"

Nick Wright: Cowboys are "over-discussed but underrated"

15 mins ago

Ray Lewis gives passionate speech on Hall of Fame nomination: 'Never give up'

Ray Lewis gives passionate speech on Hall of Fame nomination: 'Never give up'

1 hr ago

Nick Wright says Kevin Durant's new shoes show he still has a chip on his shoulder

Nick Wright says Kevin Durant's new shoes show he still has a chip on his shoulder

1 hr ago

Ray Lewis: Tom Brady's not slowing down - this guy plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers

Ray Lewis: Tom Brady's not slowing down - this guy plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers

1 hr ago

Cris Carter is unimpressed with Adrian Peterson: 'He's the third best running back on the Saints'

Cris Carter is unimpressed with Adrian Peterson: 'He's the third best running back on the Saints'

21 hours ago

Cris Carter: The Vikings are for real after performance against the Saints

Cris Carter: The Vikings are for real after performance against the Saints

21 hours ago

More First Things First Videos»