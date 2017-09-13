Ray Lewis: Tom Brady’s not slowing down – this guy plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers
Ray Lewis joined "First Things First" with Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to discuss if Tom Brady is really slowing down.
More First Things First Videos
Nick Wright: Cowboys are "over-discussed but underrated"
15 mins ago
Ray Lewis gives passionate speech on Hall of Fame nomination: 'Never give up'
1 hr ago
Nick Wright says Kevin Durant's new shoes show he still has a chip on his shoulder
1 hr ago
Ray Lewis: Tom Brady's not slowing down - this guy plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers
1 hr ago
Cris Carter is unimpressed with Adrian Peterson: 'He's the third best running back on the Saints'
21 hours ago
Cris Carter: The Vikings are for real after performance against the Saints
21 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED