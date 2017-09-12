Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- My eye last night told me that he's the third-best running back on the Saints, Alvin Kamara, rookie, University of Tennessee, more of a third down back, change of pace, smaller, undersized. Mark Ingram Jr., Pro Bowler last year, had his best season last year-- and this is what they did for Mark Ingram, they brought in two running backs after you had your best season. So Mark Ingram should be their starter.

The Adrian Peterson thing, I told you, Nick, I'm trying to teach you about TV. This is our show. So once you get more information, you can change your opinion.

- Oh, so you're no longer over 1,000 yards for him?

- Well, my eye last night, the eye test, my eyeball test, stink eye. I had the stink eye on him. So yes, I'm adjusting. He's the third-best running back.

They're going to have a hard time. And the more games they lose, the more pressure and the more odd moments you're going to see, like we saw last night with Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton.

And for those who don't know, Sean Payton is no chump, all right? So if you say something to him as a coach, you better know that Sean Payton will fire it back at you. Sean Payton comes from what coaching tree? Bill Parcells. And he coaches the same way.

So if we see that anymore, you'll see Adrian Peterson-- you thought nine snaps-- you thought he was mad playing nine snaps last night. He'll be playing less than that as the season goes on.

- I-- when I was reading about this game last night, people were already writing articles or blog posts about potential trade destinations for Adrian Peterson. Here's the thing, the book is out. We now have a big sample size. He's not good anymore. Like, that doesn't mean he wasn't great. He was great.

Adrian Peterson is the second-best running back, to me, of the last 15, 20 years, behind only LaDainian Tomlinson. But in his last 12 games, he's given a 3.3 yards per carry and 55 yards per game. He hasn't had a 100-yard game-- I'm sorry, he's had one 100-yard game since November 30th of 2015. We are in 2017.

He's just-- he is not a valuable piece anymore. So what I want to know from you, Chris, is you never got to this place with the Vikings. You-- your final year with the Vikings, you weren't-- you were no longer, no disrespect, the best receiver in football. But you were still a very valuable football player.

How do you think he deals with being-- going from, I am the league MVP, that height, to where he is now?

- Last night, he was a fish out of water. He's back where he made his name in the NFL with the Vikings. He is third in the NFL as far as yards per game behind Jim Brown. Jim Brown's the only running back in the history of the game to average more than 100-yards. Second to that, right under 100 yards, is the great Barry Sanders.

Who is third? Adrian Peterson, averaging close to 100 yards for every NFL game he's played in. When you go from being the franchise bell cow, the face of the franchise, making $15 to $18 million a year to now, you're playing nine plays, there's nothing comfortable about that situation. There is no team player that is team enough to say, I can help the team, because I'm not on the field.

So this is going to be a struggle for Adrian, like all other great players. We don't have the mentality for the most part to be backups, to be helpful. Adrian Peterson could not help those young running backs, because he doesn't have the skill set that they need. Mark Ingram's been in the league long enough that he could hold his own. And Alvin Kamara, the rookie from Tennessee, he doesn't have the skill set that Adrian would be able to help him.