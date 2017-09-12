Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- The Vikings are for real. And I can understand why people would think, no they're not for real after last season getting off to a 5 and 0 start, finishing the last 11 games though 3 and 8 for a stellar 8 and 8 record. But the Vikings, they have a huge home field advantage playing in the new stadium they have there. They had five new offensive linemen.

And if you can protect Sam Bradford and you have some quality receivers, I know people will be like, why wasn't he doing more of this? Well, he didn't have protection. This is the best team that Sam Bradford has ever played on. Now you talking about one the most accurate throwers that we've ever seen who people don't get credit. That's who Sam Bradford is. He's a great leader. He's a great team guy.

And we have to remember, a little more than a year ago Teddy Bridgewater had totally blown out his knee in practice in front of the squad. It was a traumatic experience for the team to see Teddy get hurt. Now Teddy was the heartbeat and pulse of this franchise. And seeing him get hurt, Sam being traded coming over, Adrian Peterson playing his last season there, so forget about 2016. The 2017 Vikings are for real. Their defense will be a top five defense and has been for the last few years. People just don't know about it.