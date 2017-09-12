Greg Jennings thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback

Greg Jennings tells Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe that Odell Beckham Jr. is a special player, and that he is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback.

More First Things First Videos

Cris Carter is unimpressed with Adrian Peterson: 'He's the third best running back on the Saints'

Cris Carter is unimpressed with Adrian Peterson: 'He's the third best running back on the Saints'

2 hours ago

Cris Carter: The Vikings are for real after performance against the Saints

Cris Carter: The Vikings are for real after performance against the Saints

2 hours ago

Greg Jennings thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback

Greg Jennings thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback

5 hours ago

Nick Wright explains why he is concerned with the Seattle Seahawks after Week 1

Nick Wright explains why he is concerned with the Seattle Seahawks after Week 1

21 hours ago

Case closed: Odell Beckham Jr. is the most important non-quarterback in the NFL

Case closed: Odell Beckham Jr. is the most important non-quarterback in the NFL

22 hours ago

Nick Wright has harsh words for the Giants offense after Week 1 loss to Dallas

Nick Wright has harsh words for the Giants offense after Week 1 loss to Dallas

1 day ago

More First Things First Videos»