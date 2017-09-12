Greg Jennings thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback
Greg Jennings tells Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe that Odell Beckham Jr. is a special player, and that he is the one guy in the NFL who is more valuable than his quarterback.
