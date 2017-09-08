Howie Long says Odell Beckham Jr.’s health is vital for the New York Giants
Howie Long discusses his week 1 predictions, saying that the Seahawks' culture and leadership could elevate Sheldon Richardson to be the acquisition of the year, the Cowboys' offense will prevail with Ezekiel Elliott and a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. is absolutely vital for NY.
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Seattle Seahawks
- Sheldon Richardson
-
More First Things First Videos
Danny Kanell explains why stunning Patriots loss was actually a blessing in disguise
19 hours ago
Nick Wright: Only once in NFL history has a team lost the first game at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl
1 day ago
Howie Long says Odell Beckham Jr.'s health is vital for the New York Giants
1 day ago
Roger Goodell expects an interesting greeting from 'passionate' Patriots fans
2 days ago
Roger Goodell says he is 'still convinced' Kaepernick will get another opportunity in the NFL
2 days ago
What would it take for the Chiefs to upset the Patriots? Mark Schlereth and Cris Carter break it down
2 days ago