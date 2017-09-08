Nick Wright: Only once in NFL history has a team lost the first game at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl
Nick Wright explains why the Patriots are in hot water after their week one loss, saying that only one time in NFL history has a team lost its first game of the season at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl.
