Nick Wright: Only once in NFL history has a team lost the first game at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl

Nick Wright explains why the Patriots are in hot water after their week one loss, saying that only one time in NFL history has a team lost its first game of the season at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl.

More First Things First Videos

Danny Kanell explains why stunning Patriots loss was actually a blessing in disguise

Danny Kanell explains why stunning Patriots loss was actually a blessing in disguise

19 hours ago

Nick Wright: Only once in NFL history has a team lost the first game at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl

Nick Wright: Only once in NFL history has a team lost the first game at home and gone on to win the Super Bowl

1 day ago

Howie Long says Odell Beckham Jr.'s health is vital for the New York Giants

Howie Long says Odell Beckham Jr.'s health is vital for the New York Giants

1 day ago

Roger Goodell expects an interesting greeting from 'passionate' Patriots fans

Roger Goodell expects an interesting greeting from 'passionate' Patriots fans

2 days ago

Roger Goodell says he is 'still convinced' Kaepernick will get another opportunity in the NFL

Roger Goodell says he is 'still convinced' Kaepernick will get another opportunity in the NFL

2 days ago

What would it take for the Chiefs to upset the Patriots? Mark Schlereth and Cris Carter break it down

What would it take for the Chiefs to upset the Patriots? Mark Schlereth and Cris Carter break it down

2 days ago

More First Things First Videos»