- Roger, on the field, I've been associated with this league from a-- since 1987. Very, very, proud of it. We've always promoted protecting the shield, protecting the game, protecting the players. And we've always told people around the world, from a global standpoint, these are the best 1,600 players in the world. And I've always told-- I felt pride in telling people that.

Recently, we've heard some of our greatest players, Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Cam Newton, a couple of guys who played the position. They've said out-- they said that right now, Colin Kaepernick should be playing in the NFL. Now for me, and a lot of other former players that have played, it's disturbing to us that not only the ability, or lack of ability to promote the we are the best.

We also have the best backups. When I see someone like Joe Webb get signed as a third stringer by Buffalo, it's disturbing to me. With you being the commissioner, are you troubled by Colin Kaepernick not being on the opening day roster in the NFL.

- Well, CC, you know the thing we always are about is meritocracy and opportunity. So you know, I want to see everyone get an opportunity, including Colin. And so, but those are decisions that are made by football people. As you know, teams and someone we both respect, Tony Dungy and I were talking about this. When teams have a need, and when teams feel like they can get better by a particular individual, whether they know the system, or whether they have more talent, or whatever it may be, that's what they're going to do.

And I'm still convinced that he'll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along. And that's what our league's all about, as you know.

- Follow up on that quickly. When you watched the games last year, as a fan, which I know as tough as the commissioner. Did, when you watched Colin, did he strike you as a guy that's good enough to be in the league?

- Well Nick, one thing I do as a commissioner is I don't make those, I don't make those decisions. I'm not a football expert. I'm a huge fan. I have a role as commissioner also. But for me, I watch the games and enjoy it, and I let the football people make those decisions. And the reality is there's a lot, 32 different decisions, right? And multiple decisions within an organization. So there's always a dispute. And the idea of who can play and who can't play, who's best for our system, and not best for our system, are decisions that should be made by those 32 teams.