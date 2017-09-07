Show Transcript Hide Transcript

MARK SCHLERETH: Hey, there's some games you walk into and you're like, I'm walking into a buzz saw. I mean, I've walked in, I walked in to Candlestick back in the day. And we were a good football team. They were, Jerry Rice was coming back off of his patella tendon surgery, breaking his patella. So he was coming back.

They were retiring Joe Montana's jersey. Every celebrity in California was on their sideline. They had a fireworks show before the game kicked off. And I was literally standing out of the tunnel. You know, you came up upstairs, you came up a couple of stairs.

In old Candlestick, you came out of the back of that zone. It's all musty and nasty. Candlestick was beautiful, but it was just wet and the field was terrible always. And I'm standing there and you could cut the air with a knife. I mean, the electricity was unbelievable.

And I'm standing there with a couple of my guys, I'm like, dude, this is amazing. This is amazing. Oliver Stone was standing right next to me. And I go, I do believe we're going to get our ass kicked tonight.

[LAUGHTER]

MARK SCHLERETH: And they kicked the snot out of us. Like you walk, there's some things you walk into, you're like, I'm going to take my whooping and I'm going to go home.

JENNA WOLFE: And I think even the Patriots are even more dominant in the league today because there's really just one team that's very far ahead of everyone else. So tell me about the mindset of a player coming into that, at Gillette against one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

With a team coming off a Super Bowl win. So now you're the Chiefs, anyone coming into that, how do you get yourself up to say hey, we're on even playing ground.

CRIS CARTER: Well, you know you're not on even playing ground. You know that you can't play a perfect game, but that is the goal. You have to create turnovers. You have to win time of possession. You have to keep Tom Brady off the field. And man, Tom Brady got to go down. I'm not talking about no token pressure.

But there's the one thing that's constant in the NFL. If you want to see the whole team affected, hit the quarterback. All right? Because the pulse of the team goes through the quarterback. So Kansas City, they got a bunch of rushers, they got very good linebackers.

If you want to, forget what Vegas is saying, if you want to stay in this game, if you want to pull off an upset, you got a knock Tom Brady down and you got to create a bunch of turnovers.