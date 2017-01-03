USA Volleyball names Jamie Davis as new CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) USA Volleyball has named Jamie Davis as its new CEO to replace Doug Beal, who retired at the start of the year.

Davis, whose hiring as the organization’s seventh CEO was announced Tuesday by the national governing body, comes from a sports media, marketing and business background rather than the traditional volleyball path as has previously been the norm.

USA Volleyball Board chair Lori Okimura says she expects Davis to take USA Volleyball ”into new areas of business that will strengthen our 40 Regional Volleyball Associations, support the competitive excellence of our national teams, and continue to support our development in all areas of beach, indoor and sitting volleyball in the United States.”

The 50-year-old Davis founded Jomadrew Sports and Entertainment LLC and formerly worked with online licensed merchandise retailer Fanatics Inc. He also is former president of what was the Versus network.

Beal was affiliated with USA Volleyball for 46 years as a national team player, coach, administrator and executive. He became the CEO of USA Volleyball in 2005. Last year, Beal extended the contracts of women’s national team coach Karch Kiraly and men’s coach John Speraw for the next four-year Olympic cycle leading to Tokyo 2020.

Both the men’s and women’s indoor teams captured bronze medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last summer.