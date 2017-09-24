Watch highlights from Notre Dame’s 38-14 win over Michigan State in 360 degrees
Michigan State gets pumped up before their game against Notre Dame | Virtual Reality 360°
Brandon Wimbush runs it in for first Notre Dame TD | Virtual Reality 360°
Michigan State fumbles for a Notre Dame recovery | Virtual Reality 360°
Notre Dame recovers LJ Scott fumble in the endzone | Virtual Reality 360°
Dexter Williams makes it 28-7 Notre Dame | Virtual Reality 360°
Deon McIntosh runs it in to give Notre Dame a 35-10 lead | Virtual Reality 360°
Brandon Wimbush somehow avoids sack, runs for first down and more | Virtual Reality 360°
