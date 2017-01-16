Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Should BJ Penn retire after his loss by TKO to Yair Rodriguez?

More  UFC  Videos

UFC Fight Night preview: Shevchenko vs Pena, Cerrone vs Masvidal

UFC Fight Night preview: Shevchenko vs Pena, Cerrone vs Masvidal

15 mins ago

Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 hr ago

UFC FIGHT NIGHT Preview: Shevchenko vs. Pena

UFC FIGHT NIGHT Preview: Shevchenko vs. Pena

1 hr ago

Joe Lauzon thinks he shouldn't have gotten decision over Marcin Held | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Joe Lauzon thinks he shouldn't have gotten decision over Marcin Held | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 hr ago

Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw announced as TUF 25 coaches

Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw announced as TUF 25 coaches

2 hours ago

Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

4 hours ago

More UFC Videos