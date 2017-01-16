Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Should BJ Penn retire after his loss by TKO to Yair Rodriguez?
More UFC Videos
UFC Fight Night preview: Shevchenko vs Pena, Cerrone vs Masvidal
15 mins ago
Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
1 hr ago
UFC FIGHT NIGHT Preview: Shevchenko vs. Pena
1 hr ago
Joe Lauzon thinks he shouldn't have gotten decision over Marcin Held | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
1 hr ago
Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw announced as TUF 25 coaches
2 hours ago
Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
4 hours ago