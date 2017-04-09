Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre | UFC 210 HIGHLIGHTS
Watch highlights of the UFC 210 fight between Myles Jury and Mike De La Torre.
More UFC Videos
Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson square off hours after wild weigh in
1 day ago
Dana White talks Daniel Cormier making weight in Buffalo | UFC 210
1 day ago
Anthony Johnson says Daniel Cormier's weigh-in was 'not a big deal' | UFC 210
1 day ago
Daniel Cormier is the underdog vs. Anthony Johnson | UFC 210
1 day ago
Chris Weidman previews his fight with Gegard Mousasi | UFC 210
1 day ago
Daniel Cormier discusses weight cut issues | UFC 210
1 day ago