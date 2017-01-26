Jorge Masvidal: Cowboy Cerrone has to pay for what he did, with interest | UFC TONIGHT

Jorge Masvidal has some strong words for Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone ahead of their bout at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena.

More  UFC  Videos

Miesha Tate has some advice for Ronda Rousey | UFC TONIGHT

Miesha Tate has some advice for Ronda Rousey | UFC TONIGHT

3 hours ago

Strikezone and Predictions - UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena | UFC TONIGHT

Strikezone and Predictions - UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

Cowboy Cerrone: Not my fault I was offered Jorge Masvidal's fights, he should win more | UFC TONIGHT

Cowboy Cerrone: Not my fault I was offered Jorge Masvidal's fights, he should win more | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

Julianna Pena thinks Ronda Rousey is a bully | UFC TONIGHT

Julianna Pena thinks Ronda Rousey is a bully | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

Jorge Masvidal: Cowboy Cerrone has to pay for what he did, with interest | UFC TONIGHT

Jorge Masvidal: Cowboy Cerrone has to pay for what he did, with interest | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

Daniel Cormier announces his next opponenet | UFC TONIGHT

Daniel Cormier announces his next opponenet | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

More UFC Videos