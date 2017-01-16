Joe Lauzon thinks he shouldn’t have gotten decision over Marcin Held | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Joe Lauzon doesn't think he should of been given the win against Marcin Held
More UFC Videos
Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw announced as TUF 25 coaches
1 hr ago
Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
2 hours ago
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn | FULL WEIGH-IN
1 day ago
B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez | UFC Fight Night 103 Weigh-In
1 day ago
Meryl Martial Arts: Where two actors square off in all-out battle
6 days ago
Meryl Martial Arts: Where two actors square off in all-out battle
6 days ago