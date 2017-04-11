Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects Michelle Waterson or Rose Namajunas to get the next shot at the title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks to FOX Sports from her camp in Florida as she looks ahead of the co-main event at FOX UFC Fight Night in Kansas City as Rose Namajunas takes on Michelle Waterson in a pivotal strawweight matchup.

