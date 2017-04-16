Dominick Cruz explains why Demetrious Johnson would struggle in a return to 135 pounds

0

Demetrious Johnson is UFC's undisputed flyweight king, but Dominick Cruz thinks Johnson could struggle if he moves up in weight. "At featherweight, everybody at the top five is hard, everybody at 135 [pounds] in the top five is hard to beat." "That is a big deal in these fights, especially when you’re our size from 145 and down, weight matters." " I think it’d be very difficult.”