Demetrious Johnson checks in before his fight vs. Wilson Reis | UFC TONIGHT

Demetrious Johnson joined Tyron Woodley and Kenny Florian to discuss his upcoming fight.

More  UFC  Videos

Anderson Silva faces off against...himself

Anderson Silva faces off against...himself

6 hours ago

Michael Bisping calls out Georges St-Pierre over halted fight | TMZ SPORTS

Michael Bisping calls out Georges St-Pierre over halted fight | TMZ SPORTS

22 hours ago

Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects Michelle Waterson or Rose Namajunas to get the next shot at the title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects Michelle Waterson or Rose Namajunas to get the next shot at the title

1 day ago

Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson explains how she went from ring girl to fighter

Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson explains how she went from ring girl to fighter

1 day ago

Kristine Leahy sits down with Michelle Waterson ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT | THE HERD

Kristine Leahy sits down with Michelle Waterson ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT | THE HERD

1 day ago

Anthony Johnson explains his decision to retire after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210

Anthony Johnson explains his decision to retire after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210

3 days ago

More UFC Videos