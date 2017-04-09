Daniel Cormier trash talks Jon Jones, discusses win over Anthony Johnson | UFC 210
Daniel Cormier was fired up after his UFC 210 win over Anhtony "Rumble" Johnson. Karyn Bryant talked to D.C. about his victory and what's next for the Light Heavyweight Champion.
More UFC Videos
Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson square off hours after wild weigh in
1 day ago
Dana White talks Daniel Cormier making weight in Buffalo | UFC 210
1 day ago
Anthony Johnson says Daniel Cormier's weigh-in was 'not a big deal' | UFC 210
1 day ago
Daniel Cormier is the underdog vs. Anthony Johnson | UFC 210
1 day ago
Chris Weidman previews his fight with Gegard Mousasi | UFC 210
1 day ago
Daniel Cormier discusses weight cut issues | UFC 210
1 day ago