Daniel Cormier needs two attempts to make weight amidst drama-filled UFC 210 weigh-ins
Drama ensued at the UFC 210 early weigh-ins on Friday morning after light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier initially hit the scale at 206.2 pounds meaning he was over weight for his title fight against Anthony "Rumble" Johnson A dejected Cormier stepped off the scale, but then returned just a few moments later and stepped back on the scale ... that now read 205 pounds NYAC executive director Tony Giardina later addressed the controversy and explained that no rules were violated when Cormier weighed in What do you think?
