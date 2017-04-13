Daniel Cormier looks towards Jon Jones after his UFC 210 win | UFC TONIGHT
Daniel Cormier joined Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley on UFC Tonight to don his three championship belts and preview upcoming fight plans.
More UFC Videos
Anderson Silva faces off against...himself
6 hours ago
Michael Bisping calls out Georges St-Pierre over halted fight | TMZ SPORTS
22 hours ago
Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects Michelle Waterson or Rose Namajunas to get the next shot at the title
1 day ago
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson explains how she went from ring girl to fighter
1 day ago
Kristine Leahy sits down with Michelle Waterson ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT | THE HERD
1 day ago
Anthony Johnson explains his decision to retire after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210
3 days ago