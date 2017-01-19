Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian demonstrate the Ezekiel Choke | UFC TONIGHT
Aleksei Oleinik pulled off the first Ezekiel choke finish in UFC history against Viktor Pesta. Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian break down the mechanics.
More UFC Videos
UFC fighters to watch in 2017 - Cormier and Florian debate | UFC TONIGHT
15 mins ago
Tyron Woodley, Wonderboy on much anticipated rematch at UFC 209 | UFC TONIGHT
15 mins ago
Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian demonstrate the Ezekiel Choke | UFC TONIGHT
15 mins ago
UFC Fight Night preview: Shevchenko vs Pena, Cerrone vs Masvidal
2 days ago
Should BJ Penn retire? | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
2 days ago
UFC FIGHT NIGHT Preview: Shevchenko vs. Pena
2 days ago