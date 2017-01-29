Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is ‘the future’ | UFC ON FOX

Dana White gave Shevchenko's win, Cerrone's loss and Francis Ngannou as the future of the UFC.

More  UFC  Videos

CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe

CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe

1 hr ago

Dana White says McGregorMayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl

Dana White says McGregorMayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl

1 hr ago

Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is 'the future' | UFC ON FOX

Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is 'the future' | UFC ON FOX

1 hr ago

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung | Preview | UFC ON FOX

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung | Preview | UFC ON FOX

1 hr ago

Raphael Assunção calls out Dominick Cruz - and Cruz responds | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Raphael Assunção calls out Dominick Cruz - and Cruz responds | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 hr ago

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

2 hours ago

More UFC Videos