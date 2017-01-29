Dana White says McGregor/Mayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl
Dana White spoke after UFC Fight Night and was asked about the Mayweather/McGregor fight, as well as McGregor's PPV interview.
More UFC Videos
CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe
1 hr ago
Dana White says McGregorMayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl
1 hr ago
Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is 'the future' | UFC ON FOX
1 hr ago
Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung | Preview | UFC ON FOX
1 hr ago
Raphael Assunção calls out Dominick Cruz - and Cruz responds | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
1 hr ago
Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
2 hours ago