Dana White explains why he feels almost obligated to make Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather
Dana White has come a long way from his declaration that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather would never happen. White told Colin Cowherd that he feels obligated to make the incredibly lucrative fight happen. "For him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money..." "this type of a fight that people are so interested in, I almost feel like I have to make it.” The targeted date for the fight is currently in September with Las Vegas as the host city.
