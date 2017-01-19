Cody Garbrandt to Dominick Cruz: I respect you, but I whooped you | UFC TONIGHT
UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt discusses his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter against T.J. Dillashaw and more.
