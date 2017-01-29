CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe
In this exclusive interview, CM Punk joins FOX Sports for a few moments during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities. Punk tells Carrlyn Bathe what he thinks it takes to be an NHL enforcer, when he plans on coming back to the octagon, and which hockey player he'd throw down with.
More UFC Videos
CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe
1 hr ago
Dana White says McGregorMayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl
1 hr ago
Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is 'the future' | UFC ON FOX
1 hr ago
Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung | Preview | UFC ON FOX
1 hr ago
Raphael Assunção calls out Dominick Cruz - and Cruz responds | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
1 hr ago
Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
2 hours ago