CM Punk talks his return to UFC & NHL enforcers with Carrlyn Bathe

In this exclusive interview, CM Punk joins FOX Sports for a few moments during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities. Punk tells Carrlyn Bathe what he thinks it takes to be an NHL enforcer, when he plans on coming back to the octagon, and which hockey player he'd throw down with.

1 hr ago

Dana White says McGregorMayweather as likely as himself backing up Brady in Super Bowl

1 hr ago

Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is 'the future' | UFC ON FOX

1 hr ago

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung | Preview | UFC ON FOX

1 hr ago

Raphael Assunção calls out Dominick Cruz - and Cruz responds | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 hr ago

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

2 hours ago

