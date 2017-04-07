Anthony Johnson says Daniel Cormier’s weigh-in was ‘not a big deal’ | UFC 210
Anthony Johnson caught up with Megan Olivi ahead of his UFC 210 fight against Daniel Cormier. Karyn Bryant, Kenny Florian and Yves Edwards break it down.
